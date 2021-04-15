Night one of girls high school hoops sectionals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday night was the first night of high school girls basketball playoffs.

Riverside took on a 10-win George Washington squad. The game was slow at first, but the Patriots broke it open in the third quarter, dropping 3s everywhere. The final 75-38.

South Charleston traveled to Capital to face the Cougars. This one was much closer, tied at 27 at the end of the third quarter. But Capital would come out on top, the final 44-38.

We also had the Buffalo Bison take on Poca; Buffalo winning this one by 20. The final 56-36.

Nitro took on Point Pleasant; and history was made in this game. Wildcats’ Baylee Goin hit 2,000 – yes two THOUSAND – points in this game. The final 65-29, Nitro.

Lincoln County and Logan went head-to-head too. This game decided by less than 10 points, the final 47-38, Logan.