Night one of state track tournament 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday night kicked off the state track tournament in West Virginia; and both the 400m and 3200m were ran tonight.
Emily Griffin won the 400m for the women – making her the first winner of a state track tournament in two years due to the pandemic.
Next up were the boys, and Jason Bisel of Magnolia is a state champion in the 400!
The Williamstown women dominated the races in night one; winning both the 400, and then Ella Hessen won the 3200m.
The 3200 race for the boys had a very tight ending; but Carter Lipskin of Dodridge wins this state title.
Congratulations to all these state champions!
Class A field events begin Thursday, and Class AA races will happen Thursday night.