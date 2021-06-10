Night one of state track tournament 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday night kicked off the state track tournament in West Virginia; and both the 400m and 3200m were ran tonight.

Emily Griffin won the 400m for the women – making her the first winner of a state track tournament in two years due to the pandemic.

Next up were the boys, and Jason Bisel of Magnolia is a state champion in the 400!

The Williamstown women dominated the races in night one; winning both the 400, and then Ella Hessen won the 3200m.

The 3200 race for the boys had a very tight ending; but Carter Lipskin of Dodridge wins this state title.

Congratulations to all these state champions!

Class A field events begin Thursday, and Class AA races will happen Thursday night.