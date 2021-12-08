Nitro and Poca both win season openers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2021 high school boys basketball season tipped off Tuesday night in the Mountain State; both Poca and Nitro won their home openers.

Nitro hosted Point Pleasant; the Big Blacks are coming off of a really rough season, only winning one game, while the Wildcats fell in the quarterfinals of the state tournament to Wheeling Central.

Point Pleasant kept it close early, the first quarter ended tied at 15.

But then Nitro hit their stride in the second half to win this by 31 points, the final 63-32.

In addition to the win, senior guard Kolton Painter scored his 1,000th point for the Wildcats!

On the other side of I64, Poca hosted Sissonville.

The Dots’ had a big lead early; we caught it in the third quarter, it was 43-14.

Senior forward Jackson Toney tallied the most points for Poca at 24, with Virginia commit Isaac McKneely close behind at 22.

The final of this game was 58-26.

