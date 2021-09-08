Nitro and Winfield boys soccer ends in 1-1 draw

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – We had some competitive high school soccer in Winfield Tuesday night; the Generals hosted Nitro for both teams’ sixth game of the season.

The Wildcats’ entered tonight’s game 1-3-1; while the Generals were coming off of a three-game win streak.

And it was scoreless until minutes before halftime; Nitro managed a score right before the half to go into halftime up 1-NIL.

Wildcats’ Isaac Bateman had a few solid saves you can watch above!

Winfiled found the back of the net with about ten minutes to go in the game to end this one in a 1-1 draw.

Scott travels to Winfield next on Thursday, while Herbert Hoover travels to Nitro.