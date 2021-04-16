Nitro basketball player hits 2,000 points

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro senior Baylee Goins hit 2,000 points in her game against Point Pleasant Wednesday night.

The record breaking shot was a huge three from a foot behind the arc.

After the swoosh, Goins was presented with a plaque and a basketball that was signed by every one of her teammates. Plus, her name will now go up on the wall in the gym alongside just two other players in history who hit 2,000.

Goins says she had a feeling she was going to make the shot that night, so she just tried to stay calm and focus on the game as ‘just another game.’

“I tried to just think of it as a normal game because we had to go out there and get the win regardless so,” said Goins. “And then when I hit the shot, it just felt good like seeing all my teammates, coaches, and friends… everyone was just so happy for me. That was the best part.”

Goins and the Wildcats won this sectional game too, the final 65-29.