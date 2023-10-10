CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro faced Buffalo in this week seven matchup, the Bison still looking for their first win.
The Wildcats came out strong from the jump, rolling on to win it 55-12.
Nitro is now 4-2, Buffalo 0-6.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro faced Buffalo in this week seven matchup, the Bison still looking for their first win.
The Wildcats came out strong from the jump, rolling on to win it 55-12.
Nitro is now 4-2, Buffalo 0-6.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now