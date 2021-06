CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tight one in the beginning, but Nitro broke it open in the end to take down Poca in the baseball sectionals; the final 7-3.

It was tied at 2 in the third inning, and Andrew Scarberry hit it big to left center to get Hagen Summers home for the score.

The Wildcats then lead 3-2, and after that run was when Nitro took off!

Check out highlights above!

Nitro now faces Sissonville Tuesday at 6pm.