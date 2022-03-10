CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class AAA champs Nitro took on PikeView for this state quarterfinal game and this one went into overtime.

Nitro went up by double digits in the second quarter.

But PikeView would battle back — freshman Riley Meadows with the steal and takes it coast to coast for the bucket.

The third quarter was all Panthers; Anya Brown off the nice dish kisses it off the glass.

Check out highlights above!

PikeView hit a buzzer beater to push this game into extra time.

The Panthers then dominated in OT to take down the reigning champs by ten, the final 45-55.