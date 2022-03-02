NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class AAA state champions, Nitro, hosted a strong 16-5 Wayne squad for this regional matchup; winner heads to the state tournament.

This game was back and forth all night; Nitro went into halftime up 23-21.

Wayne fired back in the third quarter.

Evelyn Brown hit a bucket right before the buzzer to put the Lady Pioneers on top by five.

Then Nitro came out rolling in the fourth.

Patricia Ward racked up 11 of the Wildcats’ first 13 points of the quarter to help Nitro down Wayne, the final 57-46.

Check out highlights above!

Nitro is headed back to the state tournament for the third year in a row, looking to repeat as state champs.