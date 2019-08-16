Nitro High School Football Preview

Nitro, W. Va (WOWK) — Head Coach Zach Davis is set to enter his second season at Nitro.

Last year, the former Riverside coach helped the Nitro Wildcats accomplish something they hadn’t done in a decade… win three football games.

Davis is taking his philosophy of team work and toughness into year three, as he looks to bounce back with a younger squad.

“We play a bunch of really good teams, you have to be able to compete at a high level every week,” said David. “And that’s our job as coaches, to get our guys ready.”

“We lost bunch of seniors last year. But we love the guys that we have, they’re a bunch of tough young men.”

Nitro opens up the season at home against Poca on Friday August 30th.