CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro boys basketball is on a tear at the start of this season, sitting at an undefeated 7-0 after a win over Herbert Hoover Tuesday night.

The Huskies kept it close, thanks in large part to Dane Hatfield and Donovan Brown who each posted 17 points.

But Nitro stayed in front all game to win it 61-55 and stay perfect on the season.

Up next: Nitro hosts Sissonville Friday night.