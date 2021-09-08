Nitro senior quarterback out with shoulder injury

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro senior quarterback Trevor Lowe is recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Battle of the Bridge game on Friday.

You can watch the play where it happened above; a quarterback sweep, he landed on his right shoulder causing a grade two separation from his clavicle.

So he will be sitting out this week against Herbert Hoover, but hopes to be back by next week.

“It’s just a pain tolerance thing,” said Lowe. “However much I can take. If I can take it hurtin’ a little bit, I can play and all that. I’m doin a little physical therapy with our trainer every day to just try and loosen up and get it better, but I’m gonna try to take it slow and see how everything works out and how it feels next week and if it hurts too bad I’ll just sit out next week.”

Nitro travels to Hoover Friday and we’ll have your highlights right here!