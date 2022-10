SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville hosted Nitro tonight, the Indians still looking for their second win on the season.

Wildcats’ quarterback Derek Lowe connected with Ashton Crouch for the first score of the game; Nitro went up 7-0 fast.

Sissonville responded in the second quarter with a handoff to Blake Fisher, game was all knotted up at seven.

Nitro held on, to win it 33-28, the Wildcats roll to 3-6.