NITRO, WV (WOWK) – We had a very competitive softball game between Nitro and Hurricane. It was a defensive grind, with a walk off home run winning it in the ninth for the Wildcats.

We caught this one in the seventh, still no runs.

Lena Elkins was incredible in the circle, racking up 19 strikeouts and finishing with just two walks and two infield singles.

Hurricane managed to get two hits in this inning, but the Wildcats got an out at second, and Elkins had another quick three and out to head into the eighth still scoreless.

Check out highlights above!

Nitro did get a hit in the eighth, Paris Miller snagging the double, but still no runs would come.

So we head into the ninth, and this is what won it for the Wildcats.

A walk off home run by Chloe Beckner to end it, the final 1-0.

Up next: Nitro hosts (0-12) Wayne, Hurricane travels to Winfield on Monday.