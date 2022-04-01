NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro hosted Herbert Hoover; the Huskies entered this game at .500.

We caught this one with Hoover in the lead 2-0.

In the second inning, Nitro’s Bryce Wolford hit it to right center. It was a double play for Hoover, but Kyle Gill was able to sneak in for Nitro’s first run of the game.

We ended the second inning with Hoover still in the lead, 2-1.



In the fourth inning, Gill was standing on third again, and Luke Buckner on second. The catcher missed, and Gill scored a second time. The score 3-2, Hoover.

Nitro was still down one, but Isaac Elkins stepped up to the plate, and sent it flying to center, scoring Buckner to tie up the game at three.

Still in the fourth frame, the bases were loaded for Nitro; and in walks Isaac Elkins to snag the lead. 4-3, Nitro.

It stayed close; Nitro won it by one, the final 7-6.

Up next: Herbert Hoover hosts Sissonville Friday at 7pm; Nitro hosts Poca Friday at 6pm.