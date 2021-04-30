Countdown to Tax Day
Nitro takes down unbeaten North Marion and rolls on to the championship game

Sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s semifinal day in the girls high school basketball state tournament and Nitro took down an undefeated North Marion squad to roll on to the Class AAA state championship game.

Sophomore guard Taylor Maddox had an insane day; racking up a total of 30 points against the Huskies.

Head Coach Pat Jones says this squad is able to take constructive criticism well, and that’s why they’ve made it this far.

Check out the highlights, and hear from both Coach Jones and Maddox above!

