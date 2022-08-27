POCA, WV (WOWK) – We had another rivalry game in Poca, the Dots hosting Nitro.

This was a tight one that went back and forth all night.

The first ended scoreless.

Second quarter, Poca quarterback Jordan Wolfe in shotgun, threw it down the middle, and it was a perfect pass to Preston Bonnet for the first down.

Couple plays later, Wolfe called his own name and walked it in from 2 yards out.

The Dots attempted the two points, but it was no good. Poca went up 6-0.

Nitro with an answer though, quarterback Derek Lowe scrambled to his right, and tossed it. It went threw the hands of the Poca defender, and Rashawn Robbins grabbed it, broke a couple tackles and took it down to the 1 yard line.

After a penalty, Nitro at the 12, Charles Cantrell took the handoff and barreled down the middle for the touchdown. The extra point was good and the Wildcats went up one, 7-6.

Still in the second quarter, 14-6 Nitro, Wolfe spun out of a couple tackles and found Brandon Moore in the endzone. 2 pointer no good again, Nitro stayed up 14-12.

This one came down to the wire and Nitro walked away with the 27-26 win.