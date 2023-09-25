CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wayne hosted Nitro, this one stayed competitive until the end, the Wildcats taking the 33-21 win.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Nitro is on a bye, Wayne travels to Lincoln County.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wayne hosted Nitro, this one stayed competitive until the end, the Wildcats taking the 33-21 win.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Nitro is on a bye, Wayne travels to Lincoln County.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now