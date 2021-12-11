Nitro wins in last minutes against Poca

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The gym was packed full in Nitro, standing room only, as the Wildcats hosted the Class AA state runner-up, Poca.

With two minutes left in the game, the score was 48- 42, Nitro in the lead.

Poca’s Kambel Meeks went for the three, missed, but he’s fouled behind the arc.

Meeks made all three, making it 48-45, Nitro.

Poca fouled Nitro down; with 22 seconds on the clock, Kolton Painter made both from the line.

Dots’ Isaac McKneely was then fouled and made one of two, making the score 46-52, Wildcats.

With 17 seconds left, Trevor Lowe threw a huge inbound pass all the way down the court to Bryce Meyers. Meyers made a great play; Nitro couldn’t do anything with it there, but it didn’t matter, as Nitro took down Poca the final 52-46.

