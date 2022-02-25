NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro hosted Wayne tonight for this Region IV Section I matchup, and the Wildcats won it 52-46.

At the end of the first half, Ripley was down ten, when Vikings’ McKennan Hall hit a three right before the buzzer to close in on the spread.

Ripley came out strong in the second half, Sophi Nichols had a big block and took it down the floor. She threw it to Erin Ryan in the corner for the three and she hit it; Nitro still up five here.

Ripley managed to get it within a bucket with six left on the clock, but Nitro held strong to win it.

Nitro will host Wayne on Tuesday next; Ripley will travel to Logan.