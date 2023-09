CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The No. 1 ranked Marshall men’s soccer team hosted No. 3 UCF Saturday at Hoops Family Field.

The Thundering Herd came out firing, scoring in the 24th minute to take the 1-0 lead.

The second half went scoreless, so that was the final score.

Marshall is now 8-0, sitting comfortably at that No. 1 spot.

Up next: The Herd travels to Richmond Wednesday to face VCU.