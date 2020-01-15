No. 17/18 West Virginia women’s hoops hosts Oklahoma

The No. 17/18 West Virginia University women’s basketball continues Big 12 conference play at home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on Jack-FM 100.9 as well, as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s contest against the Sooners also will be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout the state, including WOWK-CBS (Charleston), WVNS-FOX (Beckley) and WTRF-My Ohio Valley (Wheeling). A live stream also will be provided on WVUsports.com.

“They dribble-drive, but they also can shoot the 3,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “They play in space, and what I mean by that is they’re not your typical post, center-type person. Their center is always out on the perimeter setting picks for their shooters and that type of stuff.”

“Even on the fast break, if they can get a layup, (it’s) fine. If not, the center is out and looking to pick. They run a lot of things in open space, so it’s hard to guard.”

Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com. All general admission tickets being priced at $1. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free WVU court slap koozie. Wednesday’s game also is Trivia Night at the Coliseum. Fans are able to win prizes such as WVU gear, men’s basketball tickets and more by playing trivia throughout the game.

The Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) and the Sooners (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) are set to meet for the 19th time in the series Wednesday night, with the all-time series tied at 9-9. West Virginia holds a 5-2 advantage when playing in Morgantown. Last year, the two teams split the season series, with WVU and OU both earning wins on the road. West Virginia last defeated Oklahoma in Morgantown on Jan. 8, 2017, earning an 83-73 victory.

Oklahoma is seeking its third consecutive win on Wednesday night. The Sooners are coming off an 81-72 victory over Iowa State at the Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman, Oklahoma, on Jan. 11. OU’s Taylor Roberston leads the Sooners in scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game, and is the Big 12’s leading 3-point shooter, shooting 49.1 percent from beyond the arc this season. As a team, Oklahoma is shooting 39.8 percent from the 3-point range, ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 5 nationally.

West Virginia is coming off a 68-63 win over Texas on Jan. 12 at the WVU Coliseum. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin led WVU in scoring for the second consecutive game, posting 23 points. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick tallied her third consecutive 20-point scoring performance after tallying 21 against the Longhorns. Sophomore Kari Niblack led the Mountaineers in rebounding for the second consecutive game, with 12 boards.

