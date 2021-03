Photo courtesy WVU Athletics Communication

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – The No. 6 Mountaineers are taking on the No. 3 Baylor Bears Saturday at 5 pm.

The Bears are coming off of a tough loss against Kansas. The No. 17 Jayhawks ended Baylor’s perfect 18-0 start to the season.

Baylor now enters this game 18-1, against a WVU team on a three game winning streak.