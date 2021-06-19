North crushes South 26-0 in All-Star Football Classic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a little early to see a high school football game in June but we’ll take it.

After not having the north-south all-star classic last year due to COVID-19, some of the state’s best players more than happy to return to the field.

Today the final game before the start of next season.

North led 19-0 at the half over South and went on to shutout the South squad 26-0.

