SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – Roane County’s first loss of the season will end their 2022 campaign.
North Marion edged the third-seeded Raiders 13-12 in a defensive contest. The Huskies advance to the Class AA semifinal game against Independence.
by: Zach Gilleland
