CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The North/South All-Star football game is this Saturday at noon at South Charleston High School.

All week this week, the best high school football players in the state are practicing at West Virginia State University, getting ready for the big game.

Tuesday was media day, where we got a chance to talk with the players and coaches about what makes this game, and this week, so different from anything in the regular season.

The first is, obviously this is an all-star game. So it’s the best of the best in the state, competing against each other. Coaches were given about 93 names for each team, and they had to trim down their rosters to 36.

Also, these kids haven’t played in a competitive football game for a few months now, so getting them back in shape and back in front of contact, is important.

“That part has been stressful,” said head coach of the North Team, Brian Thomas. “Once I got down here this week though, it’s been smooth.”

Both head coaches say this is one of the biggest opportunities in the state.

“In the 16 years I’ve been coaching high school football, this is easily a top 5 memory…maybe even top three,” said Thomas.

“It’s a big honor,” said head coach of the South Team, Brad Dingess. “This is one of those bucket list type things as a coach when you get in this state. There are some certain goals, and things you want to do and being the coach of the North/South game is one of those big ones and I was very blessed and jumped at the opportunity when I had it.”

Throughout this week, we’ll have more interviews with the players and coaches.

