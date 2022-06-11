SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Both the girls and boys North/South All-Star games were Friday night in the South Charleston Community Center.

The girls game had a thrilling end.

South was up by two with just seconds left on the clock.

Then North’s Hailey Smith hit a three to win the game by one the final 60-59.

You can check out those highlights above, along with the boys highlights!

The boys game was a shootout.

WVU commit Josiah Davis hit a few cool dunks – you can watch it above!

The North ended up winning this one too though, the final 126-122.

Here are the full rosters from the games.

The North/South football game kicks off at noon at South Charleston High on Saturday.

Herbert Hoover’s Devin Hatfield and Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove are the only two kids in the state to be competing in both the basketball and football all-star games.