CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The North vs. South All-Star basketball games will be played at the South Charleston Community Center Friday night; the girls game will tipoff at 6pm, with the boys game right after.

Full rosters are below.

South Team (girls):

Dionna Gray (Huntington)

Talayah Boxley (Capital)

Peyton Ilderton (Logan)

Hannah Perdue (Pikeview)

Jasmine Tabor (Wayne)

Emily Lancaster (Nitro)

Kayla Baisden (Tug Valley)

Natalyia Sayles (Capital)

Sasha Savetava (Herbert Hoover)

Daisha Summers (Greenbrier East)

Jayden Doub (St. Albans)

Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East)

Imani Hickman (Huntington)

Coaches – Jaime LaMaster (George Washington) & Pat Jones (Nitro)

North Team (girls):

Shelby McDaniels (Buckhannon-Upshur)

Skyler Bosely (Parkersburg South)

Marley Washenitz (Fairmont Senior)

Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic)

Halley Smith (Frankfort)

Malaysia Morgan (Gilmer County)

Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County)

Meredith Maier (Marshall)

Alivia Ammons (Clay-Battelle)

Katlyn Carson (North Marion)

Kisten Roberts (Parkersburg)

Lainie Ross (Parkersburg Catholic)

Coaches – Ryan Young (Wheeling Park) & Jason White (Morgantown)

South Team (boys):

Isaac McKneely (Poca)

Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland)

Devin Hatfield (Herbert Hoover)

Josiah Davis (Teays Valley Christian)

Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East)

Caleb Blevins (Man)

Johnathan McCommas (Charleston Catholic)

Zane McCarty (George Washington)

Cayden Faucett (South Charleston)

Jackson Tackett (Logan)

Zavion Johnson (Huntington St. Joseph)

Ethan Colegrove (Tug Valley)

Hunter Castleberry (George Washington)

Kolton Painter (Nitro)

Shad Sauvage (James Monroe)

Coaches – Josh Daniel (South Charleston) & Derek Brooks (Wyoming East)

North Team (boys):

Alec Poland (Morgantown)

Ashton Mooney (Parkersburg South)

Ryan Reasbeck (Wheeling Central)

Jaidyn West (Notre Dame)

Grant Barnhart (St. Marys)

Curtis Litton (Clay County)

Trevor Beresford (Cameron)

Rye Gadd (Webster County)

Caleb Strobe (Tyler Consolidated)

Jordan Holmes (Musselman)

Ryain Maier (Grafton)

DJ Coomes (Braxton County)

Trevor Williamson (Magnolia)

Aaron Forbes (University)

Eric Smith (Fairmont Senior)

Coaches: Jarrod West (Notre Dame) & Mark Barnhart (St. Mary’s)