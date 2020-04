CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) – Several undrafted top area players have found new homes in the NFL.

Marshall Linebacker Omari Cobb and WVU Defensive Back Hakeem Bailey will now be teammates on the defending Super Bowl champion Chefs.

The Saints have signed Mountaineers Defensive Back Keith Washington II, and the Jets try an add another weapon for Sam Darnold welcoming WVU’s George Campbell.

We wish all these players the best of luck as they all compete for a roster spot this off-season.