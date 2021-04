CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Notre Dame boys high school basketball team traveled to Poca to battle the Dots… and they won it on a buzzer beater after four overtimes.

Yes, quadruple overtime.

Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West, (Jarrod West’s little brother), put up a total of 42 points; while Poca’s Isaac McKneely tallied 32.

Watch the highlights above!