Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is retiring after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish.

The school announced her decision Wednesday ahead of a late afternoon news conference.

The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.

McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.

McGraw said she plans to remain active in the university and local communities.