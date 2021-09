RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Oak Hill traveled to Ripley, and walked away with the 47-26 win.

Red Devils’ wide receiver Leonard Farrow was a major part of that offense, racking up three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Ripley did have some incredible plays; including a hook and ladder that won this week’s Play of the Week.

Check out highlights above!

Oak Hill rolls to 2-3, the Vikings are now 1-4.