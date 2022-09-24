OAK HILL, WV (WOWK) – Ripley traveled to Oak Hill tonight, and those Vikings fans travel well.

Check out some highlights above!

Ripley was off to a good start, off the punt it’s blocked by the Vikings!

Hunter Brown was there to pick it up and he’s going for the score, Ripley with a great start to the game looking for their second win of the year.

But on that next drive, Oak Hill’s Vargo Thomas guns it up the middle. A big collision but he’s still moving! Pushes the pile of Viking defenders and is downed near the redzone.

Next play, Alex Colaiseno hit Thomas in the flat, and he will take it all the way for the touchdown.

Oak Hill rolled in the second half to win it 54-14.