Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode no. 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals is a new show that will stream exclusively on NBC4i.com on Wednesdays. The weekly show will feature Ohio men’s basketball head coach Jeff Boals who will give his thoughts on the Bobcats and breakdown specific plays his team runs effectively during a game.

Boals is in his first season with the Bobcats who are 9-8 overall and 1-3 in the Mid-American Conference. Although this is his first year coaching OU, he’s very familiar with Athens.

Boals played at Ohio University from 1991-95 and served as a two-time captain. During his junior season, he helped lead the Bobcats to 25-8 record, a MAC regular season title, a MAC Tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.

Boals has an extensive coaching resume, which includes a long stint under Ohio State head coach Thad Matta from 2009-16. During that span, the Buckeyes made six NCAA Tournament appearances, three Big Ten titles and a spot in the 2012 Final 4. Part of Boals’ responsibility at OSU included recruiting and he helped bring in players such as D’Angelo Russell, Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft.

He then became a head coach in 2016 taking over the men’s basketball program at Stony Brook University. He led the Seawolves to a 55-41 record including a 24-8 record during his third and final year with the team.

Boals also coached for three seasons at Marshall (1999-2003), two seasons at Robert Morris (2004-06) and three seasons at Akron (2007-09).

