Ohio football head coach Frank Solich steps down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ohio football’s Frank Solich has announced he is stepping down as head coach; and his number two guy Tim Albin, who’s been by his side for over 20 years, will be taking over the program.

Solich spent 16 years as the head coach of the Bobcats.

In that time, he racked up eleven bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.

He is the winningest head coach in MAC history with 115 overall victories.

Now, Tim Albin is taking over, he will be the permanent head coach after signing a four-year contract today.

So this will be a seamless transition for staff, and especially players, as Albin played a big role in the recruiting process.

Play-by-play announcer Russ Eisenstein, who has covered the bobcats for 13 years, says today’s conversation with Solich was surreal.

“I mean he’s a football guy,” said Eisenstein. “He doesn’t have a whole lot of other interests he’s said. So he put his whole life into this; into coaching. And the results speak for themselves. He’s a coaching legend in college football, a legend at Ohio University, and what he accomplished here put Ohio football on the map and hopefully it stays on the map for a long time to come. From Athens, to Omaha, and Lincoln Nebraska, and wherever bobcats and corn huskers are it’s been nothing but positive and memories about Frank Solich.”

Solich says he is stepping down because of cardiovascular issues.

“It’s a rare cardiovascular situation that I have and it’s something I’ll have to deal with,” said Solich. “I tried to kid myself early on, and there was a little bit of denial about it. Then I felt like ‘hey you’re doin pretty good, despite what they’re saying. You can keep going.’

But then I came to my senses quickly on that end of it, and knew our players deserved more than what I could give to them coming down the stretch here. So I decided to retire and spend time just working on my health.”