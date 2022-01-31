Ohio high school rings victory bell for Joe Burrow on Sunday night

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — What a moment Sunday night at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School!

The team’s once high school quarterback, Joe Burrow, punched his ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The victory bell rang, “at least 30 to 40 times,” according to Josh Jones, the person that shot the video of the bell ringing. As the bell was ringing, the lights in the stadium came on to honor their favorite son.

They say it was a similar scene when Burrow and LSU won the National Championship.

Jones says that in his four years of living in Athens, the bell has rung every home game victory.