Ohio State #2, Cincinnati #4 in latest College Football Playoff Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 2 and Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

The Buckeyes jump to No. 2 comes after a blowout 56-7 win over then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State as well as Oregon’s brutal 38-7 loss to Utah.

The Bearcats finally put together a dominating performance by dismantling SMU 48-14.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Alabama moved down to No. 3 after a close 42-35 win over Arkansas.

Michigan comes in at No. 5, setting the stage for a top-5 showdown in Ann Arbor with a trip to the Big ten Championship on the line and more importantly, the winner keeps their CFP hopes alive.

The Ducks dropped from No. 2 to 11 while the Spartans fell from No. 7 to 12.