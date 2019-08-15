Ohio State Fall Camp Update: No Word Yet on Starting QB

Columbus, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio State’s fall camp hit its halfway point Wednesday with still no “official” word on who the starting quarterback will be. But, it sounds like Head Coach Ryan Day might be leaning toward Georgia transfer Justin Fields.

“I think Justin’s taken a stride in the last couple days,” said Day. “He’s moving the team nicely, taking care of the ball, here in the last couple days. Throwing the ball on time.”

Day says the choice between Fields and Kentucky transfer Gunnar Hoak will be announced on Monday.