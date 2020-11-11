Ohio State game cancelled Saturday due to COVID-19 cases on Maryland team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The University of Maryland announced Wednesday that it will pause all football activities, leading to the cancellation of Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes.

SIGNIFICANT—Maryland says due to Covid-19 issues they will not play Ohio State Saturday. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 11, 2020

In a statement, the University of Maryland said the cancellation is due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin’s program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Over the past seven days, eight Maryland football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

NEWS: Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program.



The Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/ZM4ZXL9Muo — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 11, 2020

“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”