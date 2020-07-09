Ohio State pauses all voluntary workouts

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks with players during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(AP/WOWK) — Ohio State has paused voluntary workouts by athletes of seven sports on campus after getting the results of its most recent coronavirus testing.

The school said in a statement Wednesday night that workouts have been paused for football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university said it isn’t sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly to avoid identifying specific individuals and compromise medical privacy.

A student that tests positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff.

