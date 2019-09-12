Ohio State Prepares for First Road Outing vs IU

Columbus, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio State prepares for their first road game of the season at Indiana.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant 42-0 win over Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Indiana posted a shut-out of their own last weekend over Eastern Illinois, posting 52 points in their second win of the season.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his team’s preparation for Saturday’s contest.

“You go on the road it’s different because you’re just not in your normal routine,” said Day. “The noise will be an issue on third down. You’ve got to take care of the football, stop the run, and you’ve got to play with toughness…and that’s how you win on the road.”