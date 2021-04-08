Ohio State to allow 19,180 fans at Spring Game on April 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will allow 19,180 fans at the Spring football game on April 17 at noon, OSU announced in a press release Thursday.

The department anticipates approximately 4,500 tickets, at $5 per ticket, will be available to the general public. There will be a general public sale on Monday at 11 a.m. for a number of constituent groups, including students and the general public.

An additional 2,500 tickets in the south stands will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge. The remaining seats will be held for football players’ and coaching staff families with any tickets remaining from those groups going into the general public pool.

Approximately 10,000 seats will be given to the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus whose staff has cared for and administered to others for over a year by working and serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

No Tailgating: Parking in the lots around the stadium is free, although the west stadium lot will be designated as a pass-only parking lot. Tailgating will not be allowed in parking lots or anywhere on Ohio State’s campus.

Just last week, Ohio State released attendance plans for all spring sports but had not decided what to do about the Spring game.

A health order signed a few weeks ago by Governor Mike DeWine allows outdoor venues in Ohio to seat at 30% of capacity. Ohio Stadium has a capacity of 102,780, which would mean 30,834 fans would be acceptable under the health order.

The Buckeyes began spring practice on March 19.

Safe Attendance Policies/Additional Info

The Department of Athletics is aligned with the University, the state of Ohio and Columbus Public Health in making the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, administrative staff and visitors to campus our priority. Athletics will continue to follow all federal, state, local, and conference guidance and protocols for hosting and playing sports. Safety measures for the spring game include:

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and event staff at all times while attending the spring game as well as additional events at Ohio State’s athletic venues and facilities.

All guests and staff will be asked to remain six feet apart.

In areas where the department anticipates lines forming, there will be ground markings placed six feet apart on the floor/pavement.

“Control Staff” and restroom attendants will remind guests to remain diligent with hand washing and safe distancing.

Fans will be reminded to stay seated while actively eating or drinking.

Ohio State has a No Bag Policy. Bags or purses of any size are NOT permitted in Ohio Stadium. Wallets and wristlets no larger than 5”x8”x1” are permitted.

All items and persons entering Ohio Stadium are subject to security screening and inspection. Guests entering with medical, dietary, or childcare may enter through the Band Entrance (near Gate 10) or Press Entrance (near Gate 23) to have their items inspected.