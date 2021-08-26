Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Ohio takes down Marshall women’s soccer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Marshall women’s soccer traveled to Athens to take on the bobcats for their third game of the season.

The Herd dropped their first two games to Wright State and Kentucky, and were hoping to turn things around today against Ohio; who entered today’s match 1-0.

It was a rough start for Marshall; they tallied three shots on goal in the first half, compared to Ohio’s ten, and unfortunately for the Herd nothing went in.

The Bobcats on the other hand snagged two goals before halftime, scored by Paige Knorr and Shae Robertson, to go into the second half 2-NIL.

And there would be a few more shot attempts on both sides, but no more scores, as Ohio takes down Marshall the final 2-NIL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter