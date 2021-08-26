Ohio takes down Marshall women’s soccer

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Marshall women’s soccer traveled to Athens to take on the bobcats for their third game of the season.

The Herd dropped their first two games to Wright State and Kentucky, and were hoping to turn things around today against Ohio; who entered today’s match 1-0.

It was a rough start for Marshall; they tallied three shots on goal in the first half, compared to Ohio’s ten, and unfortunately for the Herd nothing went in.

The Bobcats on the other hand snagged two goals before halftime, scored by Paige Knorr and Shae Robertson, to go into the second half 2-NIL.

And there would be a few more shot attempts on both sides, but no more scores, as Ohio takes down Marshall the final 2-NIL.