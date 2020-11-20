OHSAA Division V Championship Ironton vs Kirtland now moved to Massillon

(WOWK) — The OHSAA has moved all 6 football state championships from Fortress Obetz in Columbus to Paul Brown Tiger stadium in Massillon.
The move comes due to the new stay-at-home health advisory in Franklin County.
The schedule remains the same as announced Wednesday, with games on Friday and Saturday at 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm and then Sunday at 12:15 pm and 5:15 pm.
Ironton (11-0) and Kirtland (10-0) will play at 1:15 pm Saturday in the Division V title game.
Paul Brown Tiger Stadium previously served as a host of the OHSAA football state championships from 1990 through 2013.
