OHSAA Football: State championship game times changed

(WOWK) — All OHSAA championship football games will be moved up 45 minutes as to accomodate Governor DeWine’s 10:00 pm statewide curfew.
Saturday’s Division V match up between Kirtland (10-0) and Ironton (11-0) will now be played at 1:15 pm at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.
Teams and fans can still travel home after 10:00 pm, but the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by that time.
