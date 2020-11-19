OHSAA Football: State championship game times changed

Sports

(WOWK) — All OHSAA championship football games will be moved up 45 minutes as to accomodate Governor DeWine’s 10:00 pm statewide curfew.

Saturday’s Division V match up between Kirtland (10-0) and Ironton (11-0) will now be played at 1:15 pm at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.

Teams and fans can still travel home after 10:00 pm, but the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by that time.

