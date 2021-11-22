O’Malley: ‘Pack the Joan this Saturday vs. Western Kentucky’

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football will host conference rival Western Kentucky for its last regular season game, and athletic director Jeff O’Malley is telling everyone to pack the Joan!

O’Malley sent a tweet out Monday, saying ‘for each ticket you purchase between now and 5pm Friday, your name will be entered in a drawing. One person will win two game tickets to next year’s game against Notre Dame, and one person will win a west lot parking pass for Saturday’s game.’

Marshall football is sitting at 7-4 heading into Saturday’s game, 5-2 in conference play.

Kickoff against Western Kentucky is set for 3:30.

