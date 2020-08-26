(WOWK) Charleston, W. Va — The 13 Sportszone goes one-on-one with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan following the Governor Justices decision to overturn their ruling and allow high school marching bands to perform on Friday nights this fall.

We go in depth on the color-coded maps that will determine if schools will play on Friday, what cancelled games might mean for playoffs, and what the past few months have been like for the Executive Director of the WVSSAC.

