Only kid in the state to play in both basketball and football All-Star games

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Josh Alt from Pendleton County is the only kid in the Mountain State who was asked to play in BOTH the North/South football game and North/South basketball game.

The basketball game is happening Friday night, and the football game is being held at South Charleston High School at noon on Saturday. So this guy is about to have a pretty busy 48 hours.

Tuesday was media day for the North/South football game.

The kids who were asked to join these rosters are the best of the best football players in the state.

At media day, coaches spoke a little about the plan for the week; and how incredible it is that these kids can compete against each other for four years, then put all that aside this week to create bonds with each other that will last a lifetime.

