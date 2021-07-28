Only woman in Tri-State to qualify for National Golden Gloves

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington native has qualified for the Golden Gloves, and she will be the only female boxer from the Tri-State traveling to Oklahoma to compete.

21-year-old Hailey Pennington has been boxing now for about three and a half years.

She said she found the sport back in 2016, after she had a near death experience in a house fire, and it left her in a pretty bad mental state. She was only a senior in high school at the time, and thought she was going to die in the house.

Pennington needed an outlet, found boxing, and never looked back.

Now she’s qualified for nationals, the Golden Gloves competition in Oklahoma, and she is the only female in Kentucky, Ohio, or West Virginia to do it.

Pennington heads to Tulsa on August 9th, and will be competing until the 15th.

Travel expenses are pretty high so there is a GoFundMe page to help Hailey on her journey.