HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Monday was the second annual ‘Will Washburn Golf Tournament’ and over 200 golfers came out to show support and help raise money for the Washburn Foundation.

Will Washburn was an eighth grader at Hurricane middle school who passed away two years ago, in April of 2020.

The ‘Long Live Will Washburn Foundation’ was created to continue Will’s legacy in the Hurricane community.

This golf event was created to raise money for four scholarships that are given to Hurricane High students; two for athletics, and two for character.

Last year’s inaugural event had such a big turnout, they decided to make two tee times this year.

A total of 51 teams showed up, so over 200 people, which speaks to the impact Will had on the Hurricane community.

If you would like to read more about will and the ‘LLWW Foundation,’ you can do so here.